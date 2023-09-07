Knight Defensor, Regal Aristocracy, Art Gallery, Roman Spirit and Multisided caught the eye

September 07, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Knight Defensor, Regal Aristocracy, Art Gallery, Roman Spirit and Multisided catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 7).

Inner sand:

1000m: Mazal Tov (Indrajeet) 1-5, 600/40.5. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Fortunatus (rb) 1-35, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Southern Power (Rayan) 46. Easy.

1000m: Multisided (Arul), Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/42. Former started eight lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Art Gallery (Inayat), English Bay (Ashok) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Roman Spirit (Ashok), Treasure Chest (Inayat) 1-27.5, 1,0001-11, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Four Wheel Drive (Tousif) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Worked well. Friya (Arul) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Aherne (S. Shareef) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Regal Aristocracy (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display.

1600m: Knight Defensor (P. Trevor) 1-55, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. An excellent display.

