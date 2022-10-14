Races

Kirkines shines

Kirkines shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Redifined (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Urged. Il Divino (rb) 52, 600/40. Pressed. Gimme (rb), Moonshot (rb) 55, 600/41. Pair level. M’ssarrat (Ajinkya), Ahren (Gore) 52, 600/38. They moved level freely.

1000m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Chopin (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1600m: Kirkines (Neeraj), Away She Goes (Saba) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and easily finished a distance ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Goldiva (V. Bunde), Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level. 2/y/os Emerald Queen (rb), Cougar Mountain/Smoke Ring (rb) and Kingda Ka/Oyster Reef (Nazil) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. They jumped out well and moved freely. 2/y/os Believe (Nazil), She’s A Tiger (S.J. Sunil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. Former was urged to end one length ahead. Latter was easy. 2/y/os Lazarus (C. Umesh), Roderic O’ Connor/Mystic Romance (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/44. Pair easy.


