Kingston should come good in feature event

Trainer K. Satheesh’s ward Kingston, who ran close second to Stunning Force in his last start, should make amends in the G. Vasudeva Reddy Memorial, the feature event of Friday’s (Feb. 4) races.

1. BHUPALPALLY PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.30 p.m.: 1. Alpine Girl (7) Kiran Naidu 56, 2. Ashwa Morocco (1) Antony Raj 56, 3. Barbet (8) S.S. Tanwar 56, 4. Bellagio (6) Akshay Kumar 56, 5. Lights On (9) Nakhat Singh 56, 6. Meridia (3) R. Ajinkya 56, 7. Role Model (5) P. Gaddam 56, 8. Roshanara (2) Ashad Asbar 56 and 9. Virangna (4) N.B. Kuldeep 56.

1. BELLAGIO, 2. MERIDIA, 3. LIGHTS ON

2. JANGAON PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.00: 1. Bangor On Dee (1) Md. Ismail 56, 2. Carlisle (5) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Fast Track (9) Kiran Naidu 56, 4. Golden Inzio (3) Aneel 56, 5. Great Guns (2) R. Ajinkya 56, 6. Jack Daniel (6) Nakhat Singh 56, 7. Protocol (10) Abhay Singh 56, 8. Resurgence (7) Kuldeep Singh 56, 9. Rovaniemi (4) S.S. Tanwar 56 and 10. True Icon (8) Gaurav Singh 56.

1. CARLISLE, 2. TRUE ICON, 3. JACK DANIEL

3. FALAKNUMA CUP (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.30: 1. Indie (9) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Muaser (5) Nakhat Singh 58, 3. Mireya (2) Kuldeep Singh 57, 4. Sweet Melody (7) C.P. Bopanna 54.5, 5. Nolan (4) R. Ajinkya 53.5, 6. Quality Warrior (11) Ashad Asbar 53.5, 7. Royal Support (1) Santosh Raj 52.5, 8. Fly Tothe Stars (6) Khurshad Alam 52, 9. Sport On Fire (10) Rafique Sk. 52, 10. Horse O’ War (3) P. Gaddam 51.5 and 11. Dizizdtymtowin (8) Rupal Singh 50.

1. INDIE, 2. MUASER, 3. NOLAN

4. RANGAREDDY PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.00: 1. The Special One (11) Rohit Kumar 60, 2. Rhythm Selection (2) Md. Ismail 58.5, 3. Indian Temple (3) Rupal Singh 57.5, 4. Sun Dancer (4) Kiran Naidu 57.5, 5. Hashtag (5) Gaurav Singh 56, 6. Royal Pal (1) Abhay Singh 55.5, 7. Flamingo Fame (12) Santosh Raj 54.5, 8. Golden Forza (9) Aneel 53.5, 9. Lifetime (14) Khurshad Alam 53, 10. Prime Gardenia (7) Nakhat Singh 52, 11. Destine To Be (6) Ashad Asbar 51, 12. Lorena (10) G. Naresh 51, 13. N R I Blue (13) Rafique Sk. 51 and 14. Aibak (8) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. HASHTAG, 2. RHYTHM SELECTION, 3. N R I BLUE

5. FALAKNUMA CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.30: 1. Pacific Command (1) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 2. Char Ek Char (2) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 3. Paladino (6) Afroz Khan 57.5, 4. Southern Act (4) Abhay Singh 56, 5. Call Of The Blue (5) Gaurav Singh 53.5, 6. Truth And Dare (9) R. Ajinkya 53, 7. Dream Jewel (11) Rupal Singh 52.5, 8. Alluri’s Pride (10) Rafique Sk. 52, 9. Sye Ra (8) G. Naresh 52, 10. First In Line (3) Surya Prakash 51.5 and 11. Smolensk (7) Santosh Raj 51.5.

1. PACIFIC COMMAND, 2. TRUTH AND DARE, 3. CHAR EK CHAR

6. RANGAREDDY PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.00: 1. Max (12) N.B. Kuldeep 60, 2. Mind Reader (11) R.S. Jodha 59.5, 3. Bedford (13) Kiran Naidu 58, 4. Sandown Park (9) Afroz Khan 57.5, 5. Once More (2) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 6. Sacred Lamp (14) Abhay Singh 55.5, 7. Nearest (10) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 8. Soul Empress (6) Aneel 54.5, 9. Thunder Road (3) Akshay Kumar 54, 10. Dunkirk (7) Surya Prakash 52.5, 11. Queen Blossom (5) Rupal Singh 52, 12. Explosive (8) B.R. Kumar 51.5, 13. Theo’s Choice (1) Koushik 51.5 and 14. Ayur Tej (4) Rafique Sk. 50.5.

1. THUNDER ROAD, 2. DUNKIRK, 3. SACRED LAMP

7. G. VASUDEVA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.30: 1. Menilly (11) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Kingston (12) Nakhat Singh 57, 3. All Time Legend (8) Antony Raj 54, 4. Amyra (10) Afroz Khan 54, 5. Shazam (5) D.S. Deora 54, 6. Angelita (2) Ajeeth Kumar 53, 7. City Of Bliss (1) Koushik 53, 8. Lifes Song (6) Akshay Kumar 53, 9. Rising Queen (9) Abhay Singh 53, 10. Lockhart (3) B.R. Kumar 52.5, 11. Mark My Word (7) C.P. Bopanna 52.5 and 12. Gregor Clegane (4) Aneel 52.

1. KINGSTON, 2. MENILLY, 3. LIFES SONG

8. MANCHERIAL PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 5.00: 1. Bedazzled (8) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Blazing Jupiter (9) Deepak Singh 60, 3. Dead Centre (12) Khurshad Alam 60, 4. Loch Stella (10) R.S. Jodha 60, 5. Look Of Love (1) Gaurav Singh 60, 6. Stark (13) Surya Prakash 60, 7. N R I Ruby (2) Santosh Raj 59.5, 8. City Queen (6) G. Naresh 56.5, 9. Rhine (11) B.R. Kumar 56, 10. Hip Hop (14) C.P. Bopanna 55.5, 11. Southern Lady (3) Afroz Khan 55.5, 12. Starwalker (7) Md. Ismail 55.5, 13. Acadian Angel (4) Rupal Singh 53.5 and 14. Paree (5) Rafique Sk. 53.5.

1. BEDAZZLED, 2. BLAZING JUPITER, 3. STARK

Day’s Best: THUNDER ROAD

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 3, 4 & 5, (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.