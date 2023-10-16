Kingston for Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy

October 16, 2023 12:30 am | Updated October 15, 2023 07:05 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer K. Satheesh’s ward Kingston, who ran third in his last start, should make amends in the Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy, the main event of Monday’s (Oct. 16) races.

1. SHALIMAR PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 1.30 p.m.: 1. Gretsy (3) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Reigning Beauty (5) Afroz Khan 56, 3. City Cruise (1) Md. Ekram Alam 53, 4. Worcester (4) Akshay Kumar 52, 5. Power Ranger (2) Surya Prakash 51.5, 6. The Akhanda (8) Santosh Raj 51.5, 7. Hero Of The East (7) Abhay Singh 51 and 8. Princess Daka (6) Ajay Kumar 51.

1. GRETSY, 2. REIGNING BEAUTY, 3. WORCESTER

2. LOYAL MANZAR PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.05: 1. Starwalt (4) Mohit Singh 60, 2. Aerial Combat (5) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Grand Duke (1) Md. Ekram Alam 59.5, 4. Capital Gain (3) A.M. Tograllu 59, 5. Advance Guard (7) Kuldeep Sngh (Jr) 57.5, 6. Cash Register (2) Surya Prakash 53.5 and 7. Sucker Punch (6) Vivek G 52.

1. AERIAL COMBAT, 2. GRAND DUKE, 3. STARWALT

3. NIZAMABAD PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.40: 1. Colt Pistol (7) Vivek G 60, 2. Maverick (1) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 3. Mr. Perfect (4) Mohit Singh 59.5, 4. Tripurari (5) Surya Prakash 59.5, 5. Cosmico (8) Md. Ismail 57, 6. Pontefract (9) Md. Ekram Alam 57, 7. Lights On (3) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 8. Proud Girl (2) Afroz Khan 51 and 9. Duck Hawk (6) Abhay Singh 50.5.

1. MAVERICK, 2. COLT PISTOL, 3. TRIPURARI

4. NOBLE QUEST PLATE (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45, 3.15: 1. Deccan Spirit (2) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Final Judgement (1) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 59, 3. Brooklyn Beauty (6) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 58.5, 4. Soorya (8) Mohit Singh 58.5, 5. Toffee (3) Akshay Kumar 58, 6. Indian Warrior (5) Shivansh 57.5, 7. Silver Arrow (4) Abhay Singh 57, 8. Nav Lakhaa (7) Vivek G 56.5 and 9. The Platinum Queen (9) Surya Prakash 56.

1. DECCAN SPIRIT, 2. TOFFEE, 3. FINAL JUDGEMENT

5. SADDLE UP PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 3.50: 1. Black Opal (4) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. My Master (8) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Sound Echo (1) Vivek G 60, 4. Creative Art (2) Santosh Raj 58, 5. Blue Brigade (6) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 56, 6. Protocol (5) Md. Ismail 55, 7. It’s My Life (3) Ajay Kumar 54 and 8. Ar Superior (7) Abhay Singh 52.

1. IT’S MY LIFE, 2. SOUND ECHO, 3. MY MASTER

6. TELANGANA RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I), 4.25: 1. Soloist (5) A. Imran Khan 62, 2. Watch My Stride (9) Shivansh 62, 3. Kingston (10) R.S. Jodha 60.5, 4. Unsung Hero (12) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 56, 5. Beauty Blaze (7) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 6. Amyra (8) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 54.5, 7. City Of Bliss (4) Ajay Kumar 54.5, 8. Blissful (2) Md. Ekram Alam 53.5, 9. Carlisle (3) Mohit Singh 52.5, 10. Avancia (6) Vivek G 50.5, 11. Bangor On Dee (11) Afroz Khan 50 and 12. Red Snaper (1) Surya Prakash 50.

1. KINGSTON, 2. BEAUTY BLAZE, 3. AVANCIA

7. GOODWOOD PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 5.00: 1. Miss Marvellous (2) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Wallop And Gallop (12) Vivek G 59.5, 3. Just Incredible (5) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 59, 4. The Inheritor (3) A.M. Tograllu 58.5, 5. Angelita (1) Ajay Kumar 58, 6. Best Buddy (9) Akshay Kumar 58, 7. Despang (11) Surya Prakash 57.5, 8. Laurus (8) Santosh Raj 57.5, 9. Its On (7) Abhay Singh 54, 10. Sun Dancer (4) Afroz Khan 52.5, 11. Ice Berry (6) Md. Ekram Alam 52 and 12. D Yes Boss (10) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 51.

1. BEST BUDDY, 2. DESPANG, 3. ICE BERRY

Day’s Best: MAVERICK

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4; (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

