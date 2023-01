Kings Walk, My Opinion, Demerara and Wonderful Era please

January 18, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Kings Walk, My Opinion, Demerara and Wonderful Era pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 18).

Outer sand: 600m: Augusta (rb) 46.5. Easy. Star Of Liberty (rb) 43.5. Shaped well. A 3-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (Dashrath Singh), Hall Of Grace (S. Kamble) 48.

800m: Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 53.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Ascot Queen (Farid Ansari) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Tudor Crown (Shyam Kumar) 1-0, 600/44. Sovereign Power (Farhan Alam) 59, 600/44. Urged. Priceless Treasure (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/42.5. Fit. Nashvegas (M.S. Deora), Malet Spring (S. Kamble) 58.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Star Fling (S. Kabdhar) 1-17.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Herring (S. Kamble), Mastery (Dashrath Singh) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. A fit pair. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44. Urged. Euphoric (S. Kamble), Athenian (Dashrath Singh) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. They were easy and level.

1400m: Kings Walk (Manikandan), My Opinion (S. Kabdhar) 1-40, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/54, 600/42.5. They put up a pleasing display.

Inner sand: 600m: Stern Maiden (P. Sai Kumar) 40.5. In fine condition. Sacre Couer (rb), Santamarina Star (rb) 1-2, 600/47. They were easy. Presto Power (S. Imran) 44. A 3-y-o (Total Gallery - Megara) (rb) 43. Handy. Magical Wish (S. Imran) 44.5. Easy.

800m: Carnoustie (rb) 58, 600/44. Full Of Surprise (Ram Nandan) 57.5, 600/42. Urged. Bomber Jet (Koshi Kumar), Radiant Star (rb ) 58, 600/42.5. They moved together. Dominant (A.M. Alam) 58.5, 600/43. Handy. Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 58.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 55, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Thrill Of Power (Ramandeep) 1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. The Intimidator (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Strombosis (Indrajeet Kumar), A 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Night of Start) (rb) 59, 600/44.5. They finished level. Palsy Walsy (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 58, 600/41.5. Worked well. Bohemian Star (Rajendra Singh), Divine Splendour (Farid Ansari) 55, 600/41. They impressed.

1000m: Rhiannon (Inayat), Trending Princess (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43. Former finished a length in front. Star Symbol (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. In good condition. Renzaccio (P. Sai Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: Demerara (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58, 600/45. Strode out well.