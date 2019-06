Kings Show claims Royal Academy Plate

Kings Show (Umesh up) won the Royal Academy Plate, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (June 6). The winner is owned by Mr. K.K. Belliappa and trained by Mandanna. Jockey Nakhat Singh scored a treble on the day.

1. MYSTIC MEMORY PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): EXQUISITE STAR (Nakhat Singh) 1, Kingsfrolic (Umesh) 2, Molto Veloce (Shahar Babu) 3 and Symphony In Style (Brisson) 4. 4-1/2, 2-3/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 14.86s. ₹15 (w), 8, 13 and 12 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 71, Q: 44, Tla: 428. Favourite: Striking Distance . Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: R. Foley.

2. QUEEN VICTORIA PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: STAR VICTORIOUS ( Nakhat Singh) 1, Mighty Princess (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Up And At Them (Umesh) 3 and Star Convoy (Altaf Hussain) 4. 2, 1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 27.36s. ₹13 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 38, Q: 12, Tla: 168. Favourite: Up And At Them. Owner: Mr. A.L. Murugappan. Trainer: R. Foley.

3. WHITE FIELDS PLATE (1,200m), (run & won ) rated 40 to 65: SMASHING APPROACH (Altaf Hussain) 1, Dont Dilly Dally (Shahar Babu) 2, Areca Cruise (Farhan) 3 and Lady Elise (C.P. Khanal) 4. Not run: Crown Of Stars and Splendid Splasher. 2-1/2, 4 and 1/2. 1m, 13.49s. ₹26 (w), 13, 9 and 7 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 77, Q: 137, Tla: 2,239. Favourite: Grey Twilight. Owner: Mr. A.V. Jayaprakash. Trainer: Mandanna.

4. COONOOR CUP (1,500m), rated upto 25: ELEGANCE MINE (Umesh) 1, Nice To See You (Farhan) 2, Marcous (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Cleona (Noorshed) 4. Not run: Romantic Knight, Daring Dancer and Poppy. 3, 6 and 2-3/4. 1m, 35.54s. ₹8 (w), 7, 10 and 7 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 37, Q: 50, Tla: 81. Favourite: Elegance Mine. Owner: Mr. A. Vishwanathan. Trainer: Parmar.

5. ROYAL ACADEMY PLATE (1,300m), 3-y-o only (Terms): KINGS SHOW (Umesh) 1, Royal Chieftan (Shahar Babu) 2, Shreya’s Pet (Muzaffar) 3 and Star Proof (Nakhatr Singh) 4. Not run: Baller. 3, 3 and 1. 1m, 20.39s. ₹9 (w), 14, 21 and 22 (P), SHP: 22, FP: 38, Q: 24, Tla: 168. Favourite: Kings Show. Owner: Mr. K.K. Belliappa. Trainer: Mandanna.

6. STRING ALONG PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: BREAKING BOUNDS (Shahar Babu) 1, Royal Blues (Nakhat Singh) 2, Absolute Authority (Umesh) 3 and Anges (Farhan) 4. Not run: Legacy Dream, Pacific Dunes and Saibya. 8, 2-3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 39.42s. ₹10 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 29, Q: 20, Tla: 108. Favourite: Breaking Bounds. Owners: Mr. A. Vellaiyan & Dr. Jawahar Palaniappan. Trainer: Suresh.

7. ROYAL CHALLENGE PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o only rated 20 to 45: SQUADRON LEADER (Nakhat Singh) 1, Onyx (Shahar Babu) 2, Luxzara (Umesh) 3 and Street Cat (M. Bhaskar) 4. Not run: Pappa Rich and Price Striker. 7-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 7.80s. ₹16 (w), 6, 10 and 8 (p), SHP: 84, FP: 11, Q: 47, Tla: 125. Favourite: Luxzara. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Cheittinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

8. MYSTIC MEMORY PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): UNDENIABLE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Stern Maiden (Umesh) 2, Lady Rhino (Farhan) 3 and Glorious Flame (Noorshed) 4. Not run: Al Hilalee, Ballerina, Hebe and Jericho. 1, nose and 7-1/4. 1m, 14.87s. ₹7 (w), 6, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 6, Q: 8, Tla: 39. Favourite: Undeniable. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

Jackpot: ₹72 (1,009 tkts), Runner-up: 23 (1,361 tkts), Mini jackpot: 63 (367 tkts), Treble (i); 69 (467 tkts), (ii); 24 (1,593 tkts).