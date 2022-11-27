King’s Ransom, Zuccarrelli, Theon and Iron Age caught the eye

November 27, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

King’s Ransom, Zuccarrelli, Theon and Iron Age caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 27) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: 2/y/o Eaton Square (Suraj Narredu), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Chat (Nazil) 40. Easy. Peregrine Falcon (Kirtish) 42. Easy. 2/y/o Capitolium (Neeraj) 42. Easy.

800m: Galway Bay (Suraj Narredu) 54, 600/39. Moved well. Sandman (V. Bunde) 50, 600/37. Worked well. Gazino (rb) 53, 600/37. Responded well. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: 2/y/o Alexandros (Neeraj), Presidential (Trevor) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Easy Rider (Zervan) 1-6. 800/52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Nationwide (Zervan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/o Lazarus (Chouhan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Nirvana (Trevor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Zborowski (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Lord And Master (Kirtish) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. Truly Epic (Saba) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Northern Lights (Chouhan), Souza (Navnath) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Iron Age (Hamir) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Excelled. Aah Bella (V. Bunde), Rasputin (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former was superior. Zuccarelli (Trevor) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. In good shape.

1400m: Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Chamonix (Kirtish) 1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely.

1600m: Theon (Chouhan) 1-49, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased.

