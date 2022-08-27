Kings Ransom, Zuccarelli, Theon and Arc De Triomphe catch the eye

Kings Ransom, Zuccarelli, Theon and Arc De Triomphe caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Super Girl (T.S. Jodha) 37. Moved well. Perhaps (Nazil) 38. Moved freely. Smart Choice (rb) 41. Easy. Tarzan (T.S. Jodha) 39. Easy.

800m: Lit (D.A. Naik) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Ristretto (Ayyar), Volare (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. They finished level freely. Pure (Parmar) 55, 600/41. Easy. Dazzling Princess (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Easy. Amber Knight (V. Bunde), Lord Fenicia (Peter) 57, 600/42. They were easy. Hilad (Zameer), Ahren (Gore) 53, 600/38. Pair moved together freely. Hooves Of Thunder (Yash) 57, 600/43. Easy. Majorella Blue (Shahrukh), 3/y/o Midnight Interlude/Spiritofexcellence (rb) 55, 600/40. Both moved freely. Attenborough (M.S. Deora), Winning Legacy (rb) 57, 600/42. Both easy.

1000m: Aegon (Mosin), Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Beyond Measure (Late Saddlers Legacy) (Yash), Giant Star (Peter) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Nelson River (Ajinkya), Edmund (Gore) 1-9, 600/41. They finished level. Exclusive (Shubham) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Bombay (S. Chinoy) 1-9, 600/42. Urged. Nationwide (Zervan) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Daulat Mai (Agarwal), Mighty Thunder (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They were urged and former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Golden Kingdom (C.S. Jodha), Touch Of Fairy (Nirmal) 1-25, 600/41. Former better. Emperor Roderic (Chouhan), Claudius (Kaviraj) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Kings Ransom (Chouhan), Mandeville (Kaviraj) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former, who is in good shape, easily finished three lengths ahead. Petronia (Nazil) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively. Zuccarelli (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved on tight reins. Sultan Suleiman (T.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Stretched.

1600m: Theon (Chouhan) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. In great heart.

1800m: Arc De Triomphe (Nirmal) 2-4, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Excelled.