King’s Ransom, Supernatural, Agnostic, Hunting Goddess, She Can and Iron Age catch the eye

February 25, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Riaz Babu

BENGALURU: King’s Ransom, Supernatural, Agnostic, Hunting Goddess, She Can and Iron Age caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 25).

Inner sand: 1000m: Wild Emperor (Akshay) 1-9, 600/39.5. Moved well.

1200m: Prince Abir (Darshan) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (P. Trevor) 1-35, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Pleased. Starry Wind (rb) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Worked well.

Outer sand: 600m: Altamonte (Salman K) 45.5. Easy. Agnostic (Akshay ) 41. In fine nick. Elveden (S. John), Springsteen (Antony) 43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Ooh La La (P. Mani) 1-13, 600/43. Shaped well. Ricardo (S. John) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Rue St Honore (R. Shelar) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Iron Age (R. Shelar) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. Impressed.

1200m: Vivaldo (Akshay) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Queen Spirit (Arshad) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Worked impressively. Blackstone (P. Mani), The Omega Man (Rayan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Kulsum (Salman K), Victoria Punch (Saqlain) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Mysticalair (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Strode out well. Balor (I. Chisty) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Irish Rockstar (I. Chisty), Chinky Pinky (R. Pradeep) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. They were eased up in the last part.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Akshay) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Hunting Goddess (P.S. Chouhan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A pleasing display. Winmylove (S. John) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Hoping Cloud (Mohit S) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Chamonix (P.S. Chouhan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Ravishing Form (I. Chisty) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A fine display. She Can (Akshay) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Snowpiercer (P. Trevor), Czarevitch (Darshan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1600m: Silver Canyon (P. Trevor) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Kancha (Akshay) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Ruling Goddess (Darshan), Prague (P. Trevor) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-55, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A good display. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. In pink of condition.

