King’s Ransom, Stormy Ocean, Balor, Theon, Forest Flame and Supernatural please

Riaz Babu May 22, 2022 12:39 IST

King’s Ransom, Stormy Ocean, Balor, Theon, Forest Flame and Supernatural pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (May 22).

Inner sand:

600m: Step To Destiny (Chetan K), Fare Weather (A. Asbar) 40. They shaped well.

1000m: Kallu Sakkare (A. Asbar), Super Veloce (Chetan K) 1-10.5, 600/40. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Bellissimo (Chetan K), Oxytocin (A. Asbar) 1-10, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Twilight Moon (Chetan K), Scarlet Ibis (A. Asbar) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Former finished well ahead. Super Gladiator (A. Asbar), Realia (Chetan K) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Panama (Chetan K) 41.5. Strode out well. The Adviser (Ramesh K), Eco Friendly (Arvind K) 43.5. They moved well. Shan E Azeem (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. The Inheritor (Ramesh K), Lycurgus (Arvind K) 45.5. They moved together.

1000m: Lord Vader (A. Prakash), Karyna (Bhawani S) 1-15.5, 600/42. They are in fine trim. Sky Princess (Chetan K) 1-15.5, 600/43. Worked well. Stormy Ocean (Oliver) 1-9, 600/40.5. A fine display. Artesian (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Don’s Den (Saqlian), He’s The One (Darshan) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished a length ahead. Divine Ray (R. Ajinkya) 1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Worldly Wise (R. Ajinkya) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Capri Girl (rb) 1-13.5, 600/45.5. Eased up.

1200m: Three Aces (Darshan), Anakin (Saqlain) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ruling Goddess (Akshay K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Ultimate Striker (Vishal B), Striking Memory (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. They finished level. Artiana (Darshan), Purple Legend (G. Vivek) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. They moved together. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased. Miniver Rose (P.Surya) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Knotty City (A. Asbar), Memoriter (Chetan K) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished a length ahead. Disruptor (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Striking Melody (Saqlain), Striking Point (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved impressively. Lake Tohoe (Oliver) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Serdar (Bhawani S), Elite Crown (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished six lengths in front. Golden Time (Saqlain), Memorable Time (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished four lengths in front. Pink Jasmine (Akshay K) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine trim. Spectacular (Md. Akram) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Balor (Oliver), Dawn Rising (Nikil N) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths in front. Drums Of War (Md. Akram), Prime Abbess (R. Ajinkya) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They finished level. Supernatural (P.S. Chouhan), Chopin (Kirthis B) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Faith Of Success (Bhawani S) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Chinky Pinky (Oliver) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In good condition. Taimur (Bhawani S) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased.

1400m: Theon (P.S. Chouhan), Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/125, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Ripple N Storm (S. Shareef), Flaming Falcon (P. Trevor) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. They moved fluently. Prague (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine shape. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan), Presidential (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths in front. Swift (P. Trevor), Faith (P.S. Chouhan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. They are in fine trim. Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Defining Power (rb), Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Mighty Zo (Hindu S) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved freely. Glow In Dark (R. Rupesh) 1-44, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Easy.