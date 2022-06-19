King’s Ransom primed for an encore

June 19, 2022 00:30 IST

King’s Ransom, who is in fine nick, may score an encore in the Fillies Championship Stakes (1,600m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (June 19). There will be no false rails.

1. RAMKIRPAL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00: 1. Bramastram (11) S. Shareef 61.5, 2. Sky Princess (3) Ashhad A 60, 3. Chandra Kanta (2) B. Nayak 59, 4. Don’s Den (8) G. Vivek 58, 5. Areca Angel (10) Rajesh K 57.5, 6. Ultimate Choice (1) Vishal B 57.5, 7. Akasi (6) Vivek 57, 8. Altair (4) Ajeet K 56.5, 9. Daring Sweetheart (5) S. Mubarak 56.5, 10. Activated (9) P. Surya 56 and 11. Star Citizen (7) A. Fazal 55.5.

1. DON’S DEN 2. SKY PRINCESS, 3. BRAMASTRAM

2. STAR CONTENDER PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Ashwa Magadheera (6) Suraj 60, 2. Nikolina (4) Akshay K 59, 3. Aferpi (5) Rajesh K 58.5, 4. Spectacular (2) Sandesh 58.5, 5. Augusto (9) L.A. Rozario 57, 6. Fictioneer (8) Vishal B 57, 7. Singhsaab (3) B. Nayak 56.5, 8. Kodava Streak (12) Mudassar 55.5, 9. Sunway Lagoon (10) T.S. Jodha 55.5, 10. Rorito (1) Tousif K 55, 11. Electric Blue (7) Richard Oliver 54 and 12. Sunshine Prince (11) Gaurav S 53.

1. NIKOLINA, 2. ASHWA MAGADHEERA, 3. SPECTACULAR

3. RARE GEM PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Ardakan (8) Ranjeet S 56, 2. Breeze Bluster (14) S. Saqlain 56, 3. Gimme (13) N.S. Parmar 56, 4. Maybach (1) Mark 56, 5. Monteverdi (4) Hindu S 56, 6. Pinnacle Point (12) K. Nazil 56, 7. Romero (7) L.A. Rozario 56, 8. The Sensation (11) Ashhad A 56, 9. Tycoonist (5) Suraj 56, 10. Kiefer (10) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 11. Kulsum (3) Likith 54.5, 12. Oasis Class (9) A. Prakash 54.5, 13. Prime Abbess (6) Md. Akram 54.5 and 14. Secret Lady (2) S. Shareef 54.5.

1. TYCOONIST, 2. GIMME, 3. KIEFER

4. STEWARDS CUP (1,200m), rated 60 & above, 3-30: 1. Psychic Warrior (4) J.H. Arul 60, 2. Hukum (2) Md. Aliyar 56.5, 3. Colonel Harty (3) Rajesh K 55, 4. Obsidian (6) Dhanu S 54, 5. Cavallini (1) Akshay K 52 and 6. Luck Chance (5) Sandesh 51.5.

1. OBSIDIAN, 2. LUCKY CHANCE

5. FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (1,600m), 3-y-o fillies, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Crown Consort (2) Suraj 56, 2. Dangerous (3) C.S. Jodha 56, 3. Eternal Princess (12) Yash 56, 4. Faith (9) Trevor 56, 5. King’s Ransom (5) P.S. Chouhan 56, 6. Philosophy (7) Sandesh 56, 7. Place Vendome (11) P.P. Dhebe 56, 8. Queen Spirit (8) Zervan 56, 9. Shabelle (13) Akshay K 56, 10. Star Comet (4) A. Imran 56, 11. Stellar Gold (1) Bhawani S 56, 12. Tough Cookie (10) Anjar 56 and 13. Triple Wish (6) N.S. Parmar 56.

1. KING’S RANSOM, 2. CROWN CONSORT, 3. SHABELLE

6. K.S. PRASAD MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-35: 1. Ruling Goddess (2) Shreyas S 60, 2. Imperial Blue (10) Akshay K 59.5, 3. Peluche (9) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 4. Mystic Eye (8) P.P. Dhebe 56.5, 5. Peyo (12) Yash 56.5, 6. Regal Command (7) Bhawani S 56, 7. Promise Kept (11) Trevor 55.5, 8. Douglas (3) Gaurav S 55, 9. The Inheritor (4) J.H. Arul 54.5, 10. Ayr (5) Kiran N 53.5, 11. Success (13) Hindu S 52.5, 12. Sonata (1) Likith 52 and 13. Bangor On Dee (6) G. Vivek 51.

1. IMPERIAL BLUE, 2. PEYO, 3. PROMISE KEPT

7. BERGAMO PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 5-10: 1. Green Channel (4) J.H. Arul 61.5, 2. Jack Ryan (7) Ashhad A 60.5, 3. Siege Perilous (8) Akshay K 58.5, 4. Four Wheel Drive (9) P.S. Chouhan 55.5, 5. Starry Wind (5) P.P. Dhebe 55.5, 6. Multistarrer (10) Sandesh 55, 7. Pink Jasmine (2) Trevor 54.5, 8. Southern Dynasty (6) C.S. Jodha 53, 9. Winmylove (1) Gaurav S 53 and 10. Capable (3) G. Vivek 52.5.

1. SIEGE PERILOUS, 2. MULTISTARRER, 3. PINK JASMINE

8. RAMKIRPAL PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-45: 1. Artesian (11) Nikhil N 62.5, 2. First Royalist (9) A. Prakash 62.5, 3. Matera (3) Richard Oliver 62.5, 4. Amazing Luck (10) B. Nayak 61.5, 5. High Opinion (5) P.P. Dhebe 61.5, 6. Mega Success (8) Vivek 61, 7. Cinco De Mayo (1) Mark 60, 8. Dreams Ahead (2) S. Mubarak 59.5, 9. Gold Gray (6) Siddaraju 59, 10. Handsome Rocky (4) Rajesh K 58 and 11. Lightning Charlie (7) P. Surya 57.5.

1. MATERA, 2. ARTESIAN, 3. GOLD GRAY

Day’s best: IMPERIAL BLUE

Double: NIKOLINA — SIEGE PERILOUS

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.