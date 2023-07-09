King’s Ransom obliges in the the Maharaja’s Gold Cup

July 09, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - BENGALURU:

P. Shroff-trained King’s Ransom (Trevor up) won the Maharaja’s Gold Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (July 9). The winner is owned by Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd. rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. rep. by M/s. Keki D. Mehta and Dara K. Mehta.

The results:

1. COMMANCHE PLATE: PHOENIX SURPRISE (Inayat) 1, Konichiwa (Hindu S) 2, Anne Boleyn (A. Imran) 3 and Mega Success (Vivek) 4. Not run: Perfect Halo. 5-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 15.91s. ₹26 (w), 13, 22 and 27 (p), SHP; 58, THP: 78, FP: 130, Q: 101, Trinella: 950, Exacta: 8,600. Favourite: Phoenix Surprise. Owners: Mr. Eugene Aloysious Mayne & Mrs. Joan Mayne. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

2. GALILEE PLATE: TRUTH (S. John) 1, Julio (Trevor) 2, Sian (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Fearless Joey (Yash) 4. Lnk, 16-1/4 and 5-1/2. 1m, 54.36s. ₹17 (w), 13 and 13 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 32, FP: 27, Q: 17, Trinella: 96, Exacta: 148. Favourite: Truth. Owners: Mr. N.V. Rohin Kumar & Mr. G.K. Keshavamurthy. Trainer: S. Sreekanth.

3. BOURBAN KING PLATE (Div. II): COMMANDING KNIGHT (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Seventh Samurai (Antony) 2, High Speed Dive (Sai Kiran) 3 and Samachar (C. Umesh) 4. 2, 4-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 15.91s. ₹31 (w), 12, 12 and 37 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 68, FP: 58, Q: 46, Trinella: 914, Exacta: 5,231. Favourite: Seventh Samurai. Owners: Dr. G. Lakshmi Prasad & Mr. Sudheer Pogaku. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

4. SOUTHERN EMPIRE PLATE: BRUCE ALMIGHTY (Akshay K) 1, Emma (C. Umesh) 2, Das (Shreyas S) 3 and Lex Luthor (G. Vivek) 4. Not run: Aircraft and Aferpi. 1/2, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 42.46s. ₹23 (w), 11, 17 and 20 (p), SHP: 58, THP: 52, FP: 117, Q: 104, Trinella: 1,228, Exacta: 4,506. Favourite: Bruce Almighty. Owners: Mr. Rohit Raman, Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj & Mr. Kishore Reddy. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

5. A.M.C. GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY: TRIPITAKA (G. Vivek) 1, Swift (C. Umesh) 2, Michigan Melody (Inayat) 3 and Aldgate (Antony) 4. 2, 2 and Shd. 1m, 14.42s. ₹160 (w), 25, 18 and 14 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 43, FP: 565, Q: 202, Trinella: 4,448, Exacta: 20,762. Favourite: Rapidus. Owners: Mrs. Mahima Shailesh, Sans Craintes Stud Farm [p] Ltd. & Dr. Dayananda Pai. P. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

6. MAHARAJA’S GOLD CUP: KING’S RANSOM (Trevor) 1, Third Avenue (Yash) 2, Success (Akshay K) 3 and Ashwa Magadheera (G. Vivek) 4. 6, 2-1/4 and 3. 2m, 18.97s. ₹18 (w), 12, 48 and 14 (p), SHP: 122, THP: 45, FP: 388, Q: 274, Trinella: 1,508, Exacta: 1,28,524. Favourite: King’s Ransom. Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd. rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. rep. by M/s. Keki D. Mehta and Dara K. Mehta. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. BOURBAN KING PLATE (Div. I): RAINBOW DREAMER (G. Vivek) 1, Call Me (Shreyas S) 2, Young Diana (Akshay K) 3 and Chililady (Hindu S) 4. 6-1/2, Snk and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.98s. ₹97 (w), 21, 15 and 11 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 44, FP: 893, Q: 301, Trinella: 2,840, Exacta: 20,108. Favourite: Young Daina. Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Mr. Meka Yugandhar & Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

Jackpot: ₹1,02,540 (carried over); Runner-up: 2,092 (21 tkts.); Treble (i): 140 (70 tkts.); (ii): 3,352 (five tkts.).