Kings Ransom, Meropi, See The Sun, Christofle, Dynamic Force and Harvestime impress

June 11, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Kings Ransom, Meropi, See The Sun, Christofle, Dynamic Force and Harvestime impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (June 11).

Outer sand:

600m: Rival (rb), Tortilla Chip (rb) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Exelero (Arul) 46. Easy. Golden Oaks (rb) 43. In fine trim.

1000m: Verrocchio (T.S. Jodha), Brilliant Star (Deepak S) 1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Mariana (Kirtish), Jamari (P. Trevor) 1-15, 600/44.5. They moved freely. I Want It All (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Burmese (Yash), Priceless Gold (Prabhakaran) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished a length ahead. Dynamic Force (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Pleased. Alexina (rb), Splendour On Grass (rb) 1-31, 1,0001-14.5, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Zaza (N.S. Parmar), Moonshot (Dhebe) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They finished level. She Can (Abhay S) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Meropi (Akshay K) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A fine display. See The Sun (P.S. Chouhan), Christofle (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. They put up a pleasing display. Harvestime (Tejeshwar) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A fine display. Indian Sniper (T.S. Jodha), Detective (Deepak S) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Sian (T.S. Jodha) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Strode out well.

1600m: Fortunate Son (Dhebe), Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-56, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. They moved fluently. Kings Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-59, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. An excellent display.

