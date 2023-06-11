HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kings Ransom, Meropi, See The Sun, Christofle, Dynamic Force and Harvestime impress

June 11, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Kings Ransom, Meropi, See The Sun, Christofle, Dynamic Force and Harvestime impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (June 11).

Outer sand:

600m: Rival (rb), Tortilla Chip (rb) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Exelero (Arul) 46. Easy. Golden Oaks (rb) 43. In fine trim.

1000m: Verrocchio (T.S. Jodha), Brilliant Star (Deepak S) 1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Mariana (Kirtish), Jamari (P. Trevor) 1-15, 600/44.5. They moved freely. I Want It All (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Burmese (Yash), Priceless Gold (Prabhakaran) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished a length ahead. Dynamic Force (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Pleased. Alexina (rb), Splendour On Grass (rb) 1-31, 1,0001-14.5, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Zaza (N.S. Parmar), Moonshot (Dhebe) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They finished level. She Can (Abhay S) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. In fine trim.

1400m: Meropi (Akshay K) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A fine display. See The Sun (P.S. Chouhan), Christofle (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. They put up a pleasing display. Harvestime (Tejeshwar) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A fine display. Indian Sniper (T.S. Jodha), Detective (Deepak S) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Sian (T.S. Jodha) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Strode out well.

1600m: Fortunate Son (Dhebe), Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-56, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. They moved fluently. Kings Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-59, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. An excellent display.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.