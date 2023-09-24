King’s Ransom lives up to her billing in the Parimatch Indian St. Leger 

September 24, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Pune:

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s filly King’s Ransom, ridden by P.S. Chouhan, won the Parimatch Indian St. Leger (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of the races here on Sunday (Sept. 24).

The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. Shroff saddled two more winners of the day.

King’s Ransom, racing second throughout the trip till the bend, took over the running in the straight and was ridden vigorously by Chouhan in the final furlong to hit the wire ahead of the fast finishing Dyf on the outside.

Shroff equalled the record of the legendary Rashid Byrajmji by scoring a hat-trick in this classic event after saddling Theon and Zuccarelli in the last two editions.

1. JAIDEV TROPHY: METZINGER (P. Trevor) 1, Daianne (N. Bhosale) 2, Precioso (P. Shinde) 3 and Zip Along (Mustakim) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/4 and Nose. 1m, 40.42s. ₹16 (w), 15, 18 and 21 (p). SHP: 65, FP: 99, Q: 108, Tanala: 419 and 159. Favourite: Metzinger. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

2. WARSAW PACT TROPHY: SNOWFALL (Akshay Kumar) 1, Buckley (Dashrath) 2, Fortunate Son (Mustakim) 3 and Swift (N. Bhosale) 4. 1-1/2, Neck and 3-1/4. 1m, 25.54s. ₹23 (w), 14, 10 and 16 (p). SHP: 51, FP: 73, Q: 37, Tanala: 209 and 142. Favourite: Snowfall. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Dinsha P. Shroff, Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy, Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. Karius Dadachanji & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

3. CAPRISCA TROPHY: CAPITOLIUM (C. Umesh) 1, Chagall (Kirtish) 2, Alexandros (Neeraj) 3 and Jerusalem (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 4. 2m, 5.24s. ₹20 (w), 10, 45 and 22 (p). SHP: 84, FP: 554, Q: 435, Tanala: 2,043 and 606. Favourite: Capitolium. Owners: Equs Racing, Mr. Gautam Lala, rep. Gainsville Stud & Agri. Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. K.H. Vachha. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. DR. P.K. SARDESHMUKH MAHARAJ TROPHY: NIRVANA (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Decacorn (Parmar) 2, Kinzhal (Dashrath) 3 and Impunity (Neeraj) 4. 1-3/4, 2-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 25.78s. ₹26 (w), 14, 18 and 17 (p). SHP: 47, FP: 146, Q: 39, Tanala: 229 and 145. Favourite: Nirvana. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. PARIMATCH INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr. 1): KING’S RANSOM (Multidimensional-China Creek) (P.S.Chouhan) 1, Dyf (Cougar Mountain-Soak) (Akshay Kumar) 2, Dangerous (Speaking Of Which- Transformation) (Antony Raj S) 3 and Supernatural (Multidimensional-Psychic Light) (P. Trevor) 4. Shd, 9-1/2 and 2-1/2. 2m, 57.49s. ₹19 (w), 15 and 14 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 39, Q: 28, Tanala: 58 and 42. Favourite: King’s Ransom. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd., & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. COL. KAIKUSHROO MANECKJI BHARUCHA MEMORIAL TROPHY: SCARAMANGA (T.S. Jodha) 1, Dali Swirl (Aniket) 2, Lord Fenicia (Srinath) 3 and Ocean Of God (V. Bunde) 4. 2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 27. 02s. ₹45 (w), 28, 28 and 28 (p). SHP: 73, FP: 526, Q: 521, Tanala: 8,046 and 2,586. Favourite: Chenevix Trench. Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

7. AMAZING GRACE TROPHY: SOVEREIGN MASTER (C.S. Jodha) 1, Irish Gold (Akshay Kumar) 2, Jet Typhoon (Kirtish) 3 and Exotic Queen (Gagandeep) 4. 2-3/4, Head and 1-1/4. 57.75s. ₹137 (w), 42, 15 and 15 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 898, Q: 465, Tanala: 2,150 and 1,126. Favourite: Irish Gold. Owners: Miss. Nazzak B. Chenoy & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nazzak B. Chenoy.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹88, 501 (1 tkt.) & 30%: 351 (108 tkts.).

Treble: 609 (42 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 31, 494 (c/o) & 30%: 540 (25 tkts.).

