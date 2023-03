King’s Ransom, Juliette and Serrano impress

March 30, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - MUMBAI:

King’s Ransom, Juliette and Serrano impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 30) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Truly Epic (Shelar), Alpha Domino (Hamir) 38. They moved level freely. Outlander (Gore) 38. Moved freely. Pride’s Angel (Shelar) 37. Note. Rasputin (Hamir) 42. Easy.

800m: Lord Vader (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Phenom (Yash Narredu) 53, 600/41. Moved fluently. Bombay (Aniket) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Destroyer (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. The General (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Good work. Fancy Nancy (Hamir), Booster Shot (D.A. Naik) 54, 600/39. They moved together freely. Doc Martin (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Shaped well.

1000m: Serrano (Parmar), Moonshot (D.A. Naik) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Note the former. Isn’t She Beautiful (Neeraj) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Easy. La Reina (Sandesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pressed. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. In good shape. Azrinaz (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Dream Alliance (Sandesh) 1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Hela (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Regency Smile (Zameer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Blazing Bay (rb) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Good work. Prophecy (Sandesh) 1-24, 600/43. Moved fluently. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 1-26, 600/42. Easy.

Outer sand: 600m: Misty (Nazil) 37. May repeat. Dangerous (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy.

800m: Zbrowski (Parmar), Souza (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Arc De Triomphe (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Good.

1400m: King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Excellent workout.