ADVERTISEMENT

King’s Ransom, Jet Typhoon and Reminiscence catch the eye

August 26, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

King’s Ransom, Jet Typhoon and Reminiscence caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 26) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Faranoush (Zameer) 40. Easy. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 40. Moved freely. India Strong (Parmar), Moonshot (rb) 41. Pair level.

800m: Koenig (V. Bunde), Ristretto (Shelar) 53, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Arcana (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Etoile (Mosin) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Roll The Dice (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Easy. Ataash (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Easy. Spiritual Rock (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Chagall (Trevor) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 49, 600/37. Impressed. Reminiscence (Kirtish) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Racing Romance (Chouhan) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Taimur (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Littorio (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Easy. Silver Steps (rb), Historic (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. Alexandros (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Balius Warrior (app) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Alpine Star (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Pleased. Bellator (Trevor) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. The Godfather (Yash Narredu), Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Democracy (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Cantamento (V. Bunde), Geographique (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Nirvana (N. Bhosale) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Generosity (N. Bhosale) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Nairobi (Prasad) 1-11, 600/44. Easy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US