King’s Ransom, Jet Typhoon and Reminiscence catch the eye

August 26, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

King’s Ransom, Jet Typhoon and Reminiscence caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 26) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Faranoush (Zameer) 40. Easy. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 40. Moved freely. India Strong (Parmar), Moonshot (rb) 41. Pair level.

800m: Koenig (V. Bunde), Ristretto (Shelar) 53, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Arcana (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Etoile (Mosin) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Roll The Dice (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Easy. Ataash (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Easy. Spiritual Rock (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Chagall (Trevor) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 49, 600/37. Impressed. Reminiscence (Kirtish) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Racing Romance (Chouhan) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Taimur (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Littorio (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Easy. Silver Steps (rb), Historic (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. Alexandros (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Balius Warrior (app) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Alpine Star (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Pleased. Bellator (Trevor) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. The Godfather (Yash Narredu), Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Democracy (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Cantamento (V. Bunde), Geographique (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Nirvana (N. Bhosale) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Generosity (N. Bhosale) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Nairobi (Prasad) 1-11, 600/44. Easy.

