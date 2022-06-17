Races

King’s Ransom impresses

King’s Ransom impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 17).

Outer sand:

600m: Knotty Woods (S. Shareef) 45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Arcana (Shreyas) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Polished Girl (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Impiana (Vivek) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Shaped well.

1600m: King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 2-1, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40.5. Moved fluently.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2022 5:47:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/kings-ransom-impresses/article65536790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY