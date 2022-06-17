King’s Ransom impresses

June 17, 2022 17:45 IST

King’s Ransom impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 17).

Outer sand:

600m: Knotty Woods (S. Shareef) 45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Arcana (Shreyas) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Polished Girl (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Impiana (Vivek) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Shaped well.

1600m: King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 2-1, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40.5. Moved fluently.