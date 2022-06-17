King’s Ransom impresses
King’s Ransom impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 17).
Outer sand:
600m: Knotty Woods (S. Shareef) 45. Moved on the bit.
1200m: Arcana (Shreyas) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Strode out well.
1400m: Polished Girl (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Impiana (Vivek) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Shaped well.
1600m: King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 2-1, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40.5. Moved fluently.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.