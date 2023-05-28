Kings Ransom, Fighton, Regency Smile, Jake, Isnt She Beautiful and Vyasa shine

May 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Kings Ransom, Fighton, Regency Smile, Jake, Isnt She Beautiful and Vyasa shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (May 28).

Inner sand:

1000m: Tough Cookie (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Lex Luthor (Sonu K) 44. Strode out well. Knotty Dancer (S. John) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Mariana (Kritish) 45. Easy. Divo (Zervan) 44.5. Moved well.

1000m: Wordsmith (Kirtish) 1-16, 600/44.5. Worked well. Monteverdi (Hasib), Success (Hindu S) 1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Nevada Gold (Saqlain) 1-13, 600/44. In fine shape. Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan) 1-14, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Fondness Of You (Yash) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Irish Rockstar (Saqlain) 1-12, 600/43.5. Moved well. Vyasa (P.S. Chouhan) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Impressed.

1200m: Cat Whiskers (Bhawani) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Dedicate (Hasib), Grace (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Jake (Hindu S) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Shadow Of The Moon (Yash), Ruby Red (Abhay S) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. High Tribute (Hasib), Septimius Severus (Hindu S) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. They moved freely. Isnt She Beautiful (Saqlain) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. A good display. Saigon (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Stretched out well. La Reina (Saqlain) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Regency Smile (Hindu S), Raisina Star (Hasib) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Golden Gallery (Akshay K), King Of war (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. They worked well.

1400m: Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Pleased. Miss Maya (Saqlain), Kancha (Abhay S) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved freely. Geographique (Vishal B), Encantamento (Saba) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Anadale (Salman K) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Jamari (Kirtish) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/-14.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display. Lazarus (P.S. Chouhan) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Raising Star (Hasib), Imperial Gesture (Hindu S) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. They moved on the bit. Balor (P. Trevor) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Kings Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

