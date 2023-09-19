King’s Ransom excels

September 19, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - PUNE:

King’s Ransom excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 18) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Desert Fire (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Light Of Life (S.J. Sunil) 1400/600m Easy. Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Zuccaro (R. Manish) 57, 600/43. Easy. Lazarus (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Easy. Christophany (C.S. Jodha), King Marco (V. Bunde) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Tyrone Black (S. Chinoy), Bombay (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely. Latter was pushed. Irish Gold (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Responded well.

1000m: Wall Street (S.J. Sunil), Smiles Of Fortune (Yash) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Koenig (V. Bunde), Etoile (Dashrath) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Swift (Kirtish), La Belle (Trevor) 1-11, 600/42. Both were easy. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Mi Arion (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Faranoush (Zameer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings.

1200m: Emperor Roderic (Kirtish), Jamari (C. Umesh) 1-25, 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Pair moved level freely.

1400m: Cordelia (Trevor), Angelo (Late Chauvelin) (R. Manish) 1-40, 800/56, 600/42. They moved level freely. Capitolium (C. Umesh), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Winter Agenda (Srinath), Euphoric (S. Kamble) 1-40, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Sunburst (C. Umesh) 1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Moved well. Nirvana (Chouhan) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-11, 600/44. Easy.

2000m: Supernatural (Trevor) 2-22, 1800/2-8, 1600/1-53, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Worked comfortably. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 2-18, 1800/2-4, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved impressively. Ignore the last run.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Windermere (Peter), Ginsburg (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished well clear while the latter was eased up in the straight. Demetrius (rb), Blue’s Pride (T.S. Jodha) and Song Song Blue (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Demetrius and Blue’s Pride moved neck and neck freely while the last name finished far behind. Littorio (Kirtish), Souza (N. Bhosale) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

Mock race noted on September 17:

Race track: 1600m: Juliette (C.S. Jodha), Des Marquis (C. Umesh), Blazing Bay (Prasad) and Kamaria (Bhawani) 1-39, 600/36. Won by: 9, Dist and Dist. Juliette who was racing last till the bend easily covered the leeway in the straight and won the race comfortably.

