HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

King’s Ransom excels

September 19, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - PUNE:

King’s Ransom excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 18) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Desert Fire (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Light Of Life (S.J. Sunil) 1400/600m Easy. Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Zuccaro (R. Manish) 57, 600/43. Easy. Lazarus (Chouhan) 57, 600/43. Easy. Christophany (C.S. Jodha), King Marco (V. Bunde) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Tyrone Black (S. Chinoy), Bombay (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely. Latter was pushed. Irish Gold (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Responded well.

1000m: Wall Street (S.J. Sunil), Smiles Of Fortune (Yash) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Koenig (V. Bunde), Etoile (Dashrath) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Swift (Kirtish), La Belle (Trevor) 1-11, 600/42. Both were easy. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Mi Arion (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Faranoush (Zameer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings.

1200m: Emperor Roderic (Kirtish), Jamari (C. Umesh) 1-25, 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Pair moved level freely.

1400m: Cordelia (Trevor), Angelo (Late Chauvelin) (R. Manish) 1-40, 800/56, 600/42. They moved level freely. Capitolium (C. Umesh), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Winter Agenda (Srinath), Euphoric (S. Kamble) 1-40, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Sunburst (C. Umesh) 1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Moved well. Nirvana (Chouhan) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-11, 600/44. Easy.

2000m: Supernatural (Trevor) 2-22, 1800/2-8, 1600/1-53, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Worked comfortably. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 2-18, 1800/2-4, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved impressively. Ignore the last run.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Windermere (Peter), Ginsburg (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished well clear while the latter was eased up in the straight. Demetrius (rb), Blue’s Pride (T.S. Jodha) and Song Song Blue (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Demetrius and Blue’s Pride moved neck and neck freely while the last name finished far behind. Littorio (Kirtish), Souza (N. Bhosale) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

Mock race noted on September 17:

Race track: 1600m: Juliette (C.S. Jodha), Des Marquis (C. Umesh), Blazing Bay (Prasad) and Kamaria (Bhawani) 1-39, 600/36. Won by: 9, Dist and Dist. Juliette who was racing last till the bend easily covered the leeway in the straight and won the race comfortably.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.