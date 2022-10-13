Races

Kings Ransom, Claudius and Prinia catch the eye

Kings Ransom, Claudius and Prinia caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Esfir (rb) 42. Easy. Periwinkle (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Market King (Ajinkya), Menily (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Great Guns (Ajinkya), Bomber (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Thunberg (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Kings Best (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Remus (Mansoor) 51, 600/37. Responded well. Prinia (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Moved attractively. Kimiko (C.S. Jodha) 55, 600/39. Moved freely. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Midas Touch (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/os Lazarus (C. Umesh), Christofle (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. They were easy.

1000m: The Bawaji (app) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Royal Blue (rb), Queen Regnant (Jaykumar) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level.

1200m: Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Claudius (Chouhan), Kinnara (app) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former who made up three lengths easily finished level. Note the former. Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Note her.

1600m: Theon (Chouhan) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. In good shape. Correction: In Wednesday’s (Oct. 12) trackwork, the horse worked from 800m was Lady Di and not Meridia as reported.


