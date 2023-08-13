ADVERTISEMENT

King’s Ransom and Sea The Sun impress

August 13, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Pune:

Sports Bureau

King’s Ransom and Sea The Sun impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Aug. 13) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Giant King (H.M. Akshay), Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 40. Former ended two lengths in front. Scorcese (rb) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Chieftain (P. Shinde), Ataash (Shelar) 52, 600/39. Former was three lengths superior. Rodri (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Misty (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Pleased. Chopin (Kirtish) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Inishmore (Shelar) 1-6, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well. Doc Martin (Zeeshan) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Whatsinaname (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed.

1200m: Demetrius (app), Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Sea The Sun (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved attractively.

1400m: Nirvana (C. Umesh), Zborowski (N. Bhosale) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished well ahead of the latter. Reminiscence (Kirtish), Sunburst (Chouhan) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

1600m: King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-52, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Excelled.

CONNECT WITH US