King’s Ransom and Northern Lights catch the eye

March 19, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - MUMBAI:

King’s Ransom and Northern Lights caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Mar. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lucian (rb), Goomah (rb) 41. Pair level. Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh) 39. Moved freely. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Come Back Please (Merchant) 1-8, 600/41. Pushed. Mazal (Sandesh), Renaissance Art (app) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. The Sovereign Orb (rb) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. Swift (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. Doc Martin (Zervan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Gangster (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Rambler (Zervan) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well.

1200m: Snowfall (Sandesh) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Magileto (Sandesh) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/54, 600/40. Good work. Northern Lights (Chouhan), Jendayi (J. Chinoy) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Former was superior. Cascade (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Caprisca (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Floyd (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed. Zuccaro (J. Chinoy), Tess (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was urged to end level. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Excelled.

1400m: Capitolium (Neeraj), El Greco (Chouhan) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Des Marquis (Chouhan), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. They moved neck and neck freely. Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.