HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

King’s Ransom and Northern Lights catch the eye

March 19, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - MUMBAI:

King’s Ransom and Northern Lights caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Mar. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lucian (rb), Goomah (rb) 41. Pair level. Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh) 39. Moved freely. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Come Back Please (Merchant) 1-8, 600/41. Pushed. Mazal (Sandesh), Renaissance Art (app) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. The Sovereign Orb (rb) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. Swift (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. Doc Martin (Zervan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Gangster (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Rambler (Zervan) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well.

1200m: Snowfall (Sandesh) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Magileto (Sandesh) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/54, 600/40. Good work. Northern Lights (Chouhan), Jendayi (J. Chinoy) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Former was superior. Cascade (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Caprisca (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Floyd (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed. Zuccaro (J. Chinoy), Tess (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was urged to end level. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Excelled.

1400m: Capitolium (Neeraj), El Greco (Chouhan) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Des Marquis (Chouhan), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. They moved neck and neck freely. Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.