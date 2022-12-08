Kings Ransom and Flaming Lamborgini catch the eye

December 08, 2022 05:42 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Kings Ransom and Flaming Lamborgini caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Smart Choice (rb) 41. Easy. Django (Zervan) 42. Easy. Carpsica (Hamir) 36. Good. Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh) 42. Easy. Aah Bella (Hamir) 37. Moved well.

800m: Divine Intuition (Mustakim), Snowfall (rb) 54, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front. Peregrine Falcon (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Easy. Market King (Ajinkya), Menilly (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Remy Red (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Urged. 2/y/o Rising Power (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Lazarus (Chouhan) 51, 600/37. Responded well. Sierra Dela Plata (Chouhan) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Alexandros (C. Umesh) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Kamilah (V. Jodha) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Faranoush (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. Claudius (Chouhan), Zborowski (Navnath) 1-12, 600/42. They were easy. Nirvana (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Moved attractively. Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 1-3, 800/48, 600/35. Excellent work.

1200m: Willy Wonkaa (Shubham) 1-26, 600/42. Easy. Dexa (V. Bunde) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely. The President (P. Vinod) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Worked well. Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-17, 1000/1-2, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Jubilant Journey (Saba), Right To Privacy (Shelar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up two lengths and finished one length in front. Rasputin (Hamir) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.