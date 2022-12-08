  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |90% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

Kings Ransom and Flaming Lamborgini catch the eye

December 08, 2022 05:42 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Kings Ransom and Flaming Lamborgini caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Smart Choice (rb) 41. Easy. Django (Zervan) 42. Easy. Carpsica (Hamir) 36. Good. Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh) 42. Easy. Aah Bella (Hamir) 37. Moved well.

800m: Divine Intuition (Mustakim), Snowfall (rb) 54, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front. Peregrine Falcon (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Easy. Market King (Ajinkya), Menilly (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Remy Red (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Urged. 2/y/o Rising Power (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Lazarus (Chouhan) 51, 600/37. Responded well. Sierra Dela Plata (Chouhan) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Alexandros (C. Umesh) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Kamilah (V. Jodha) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Faranoush (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. Claudius (Chouhan), Zborowski (Navnath) 1-12, 600/42. They were easy. Nirvana (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Moved attractively. Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 1-3, 800/48, 600/35. Excellent work.

1200m: Willy Wonkaa (Shubham) 1-26, 600/42. Easy. Dexa (V. Bunde) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely. The President (P. Vinod) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Worked well. Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-17, 1000/1-2, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Jubilant Journey (Saba), Right To Privacy (Shelar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former made up two lengths and finished one length in front. Rasputin (Hamir) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.