Kings Love and Metzinger show out

September 01, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - PUNE:

Kings Love and Metzinger showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Rodri (Nazil) 41. Easy.

800m: Balius Warrior (V. Bunde), Yarmouth (Peter) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Believe (app) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Mirae (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Pushed. C’est L’Amour (Mustakim) 50, 600/37. Urged. Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Cantanmento (Neeraj) 57, 600/43. Easy. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Metzinger (Shahrukh), Kings Love (Nazil) 50, 600/37. They moved impressively. Fashion Icon (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Pressed.

1200m: Supreme Spirit (Shelar), Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level.