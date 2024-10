King’s Battalion, Still I Rise, Charukala and Admiral Shaw please

King’s Battalion, Still I Rise, Charukala and Admiral Shaw pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 9).

Outer sand:

800m: Dramatic (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Handy.

1000m: Straordinario (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/44. Shaped well. Only Dreams (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Imperial Gesture (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. In good condition.

Inner sand:

600m: Mr Starc (rb) 45.5. Easy. Sierra Dela Plata (rb) (1200-600) 45.5. A 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Charmed Life) (rb), Preakness (rb) 45.5. Former finished two lengths in front. A 3-y-o (Ivory Touch-Night of Stars) (rb), a 2-y-o (Well Done Fox - Camileclaudel) (rb) 48.

800m: King Louis (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Wisaka (Farid Ansari) 1-1, 600/44. Unextended. Atreides (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Ocean Love (rb), Flourish (K.V. Baskar) 57.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Still I Rise (N. Darshan) 51.5, 600/38.5. Impressed. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Harmony) (rb), a 2-y-o (Dali - Deauville Diva) (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. They were easy. Highly Polished (rb) 54, 600/40.5. In fine condition. Reign Of Terror (Shankar Lal) 59, 600/45.5. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Lady Of Fame) (rb), a 2-y-o (French Navy - High Above) (rb) 57.5, 600/44. They moved together. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Talladega) (rb), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Golden Weaver) (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Seeking The Stars (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. Honorable Lady (rb) 1-15, 800.1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Admiral Shaw (Ram Nandan), Sheer Rocks (A.S. Peter) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved impressively, former finished four lengths in front. Battalion’s Pride (Ram Nandan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44. Urged. Gingersnap (M.S. Deora) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Pink Jasmine (R. Manish) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Retains form. Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 1-10, 800/58, 600/45.5. Eased up. Vishwas (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Multiflora (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (A.S. Peter) 1-13.5, 800/55.5, 600/40. Former moved better and finished two lengths in front. Off Shore Breeze (rb), Everwin (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Avantador (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Ugly Truth (M.S. Deora) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Black Label (Shah Alam) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Knotty One (N. Darshan) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/45. Worked well. Blue Eyed Boy (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: Element (rb), Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-29.5, 1000/1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. They were easy and level. King’s Battalion (Shah Alam) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Responded well to the urgings. Charukala (rb) 1-20.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/56, 600/44. Moved impressively. Red Pencile (rb), Zen Zero (rb) 1-33, 1000/1-15.5, 800/59, 600/43.5. They moved freely.

