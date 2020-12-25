Kingoftheworld and Sasakwa work well

25 December 2020 17:16 IST

CHENNAI: Kingoftheworld and Sasakwa worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 25).

Outer sand:

800m: Kingoftheworld (rb) 55.5, 600/41. A fine display. Sasakwa (App) 55.5, 600/41. Impressed. Sanctuary Cove (Kamigallu) 57, 600/43. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Knott So Knotty (rb), Durango (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57, 60044. They moved neck and neck.

Inner sand:

600m: Crown Of Stars (rb) 40. In fine condition.

800m: Azeria (rb), Royal Prestige (rb) 58.5, 600/44. They finished level. Abilitare (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Easy. Kristalina (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Moved freely. Daring Dancer (Farhan), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Abbeyside - Savvy Shopper) (Muzaffar), Rush More (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Pacific Dunes (rb), Maidstone (Kamigallu) 1-0, 600/45.

1000m: Rutbedaar (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/43. In fine nick. Queen Of Venice (Farhan), Mr. Kool (A.M. Alam) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44. Latter to note. Star Glitter (B. Nikhil) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.

Mock race: (Dec. 24)

1,200m: Lord Of Kings (Rajendra Singh), Lord Ascot (Nakhat Singh), Demerara (Azfar Syeed), Perfect Princess (Janardhan P), Moment Of Life (Farhan), Republica (M. Bhaskar) and Amazing Star (S. Kamble) 1m,15.17s. Lord Of Kings, Lord Ascot and Demerara were the pick.

Amazing Star planted at the gates.