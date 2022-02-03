Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby to be run on Feb. 6

Unbeaten wonder filly Miracle in the fray for the blue riband event

The Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby (Gr. 1), which occupies the pride of place as the blue riband event in the Indian racing calendar, will be staged at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Sunday (Feb. 6).

This year will mark the 80th successive running of this prestigious event and the seventh straight year of Kingfisher Ultra being associated with the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC).

Spectators allowed

As per the new guidelines announced by the Government of Maharashtra, RWITC has received the necessary approval to conduct racing with spectators following Covid protocols.

Sixteen races have been framed for the derby weekend (Feb. 5 and 6) with the total prize money for the Indian Derby being ₹1,75,00,000, including a winner’s purse of ₹1,05,00,000.

Lucky draw

The added attraction on derby day will be ‘Race Ka Raja’ lucky draw announced by the RWITC. Punters will get a chance to win a Honda Shine Bike by placing a bet of ₹1000 & above on a single ticket in the Win Pool of the derby to enter the lucky draw.

One can bet of ₹500 and above on a single ticket in the Win Pool of the PLAY.RWITC.COM Million and enter a lucky draw to win a 43” Samsung Smart TV.

On Saturday, a bet ₹500 and above on a single ticket in the Win Pool of the Smasher Trophy can win a Samsung smartphone.

A field of 11 runners will face the starter this year. Among them, Pesi Shroff’s wonder filly Miracle is untouchable. Her eight wins from as many starts has five Classics including the Indian Oaks (Ladies Derby) where she put to rest any doubts of her staying ability by triumphing over 2,400m in a decisive manner.

Zuccarelli, another horse from Shroff’s yard which won the Bangalore Derby in great style, may pose a threat.

Bengaluru-based trainer Rajesh Narredu’s ward A Star Is Born, who beat Zuccarelli by a long neck in Indian 2000 Guineas, maintains his winning form and is a stromg contender in the coveted event.