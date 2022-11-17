King Of War, Siege Perilous, King Louis, Salento, Siege Courageous and Evaldo catch the eye 

November 17, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

King Of War, Siege Perilous, King Louis, Salento, Siege Courageous and Evaldo catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 17).

Outer sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Ascoval (Srinath) 42. Moved impressively. A Star Is Born (Adarsh) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: She’s A Lady (Salman K) 1-16.5, 600/44. Moved well. Princess Aura (S.K. Paswan) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Listen To Me (P. Trevor) 1-15, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Urban Borbon (rb), Ripple N Storm (Nazerul) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved impressively. Activated (Srinath) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Siege Courageous (P. Trevor) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A fine display. Salento (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. In fine trim. Mirra (Antony) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well.

1400m: King Louis (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Mighty Zo (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Glow In The Dark (Antony) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings. King Of War (Jagadeesh), Golden Time (Salman K) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. They put up a pleasing display. Double Vision (Jagadeesh), Fair Counsel (Salman K) 1-45, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Siege Perilous (Antony) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine fettle.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

1600m: Evaldo (Antony) 1-58, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine nick.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US