ADVERTISEMENT

King Of War, Miracle Mary, Divo and Musterion shine

March 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - BENGALURU:

King Of War, Miracle Mary, Divo and Musterion shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (March 14).

Inner sand:

600m: Aircraft (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Impressed.

1000m: Successful (Kiran Naidu), King Pompous (Prabhakaran) 1-8, 600/40.5. They finished level. Gallaticus (Shinde), Sheer Bliss (Kiran Naidu) 1-8.5, 600/40. They are in fine trim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Musterion (rb) 43. Moved impressively. Divo (Zervan) 43. Moved attractively. Lex Luthor (rb) 46.5. Easy. Good Time Indeed (rb) 45.5. Moved well. Chisox (Tauseef) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Classic Charm (Aliyar), Serai (Darshan) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Miracle Mary (Abhay S) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Pleased.

1400m: King Of War (Shinde), Breeze Bluster (rb) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former showed out.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Jersey Legend (rb), Sekhmet (Nazerul) 1-24, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well and finished level. Flamingo Road (rb), Clyde Star (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Top Dancer (Indrajeet), Multisided (Zervan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Star Citizen (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out smartly. Burmese (Kiran Naidu), Immortal Beauty (Prabhakaran), Long Lease (Shinde)1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. They jumped out well. Brave Majesty (Darshan), Noble Ruler (Aliyar) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 42. They took a good jump and finished together. Chantra Kanta (rb), Desertdragon (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished three lengths ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US