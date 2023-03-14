HamberMenu
King Of War, Miracle Mary, Divo and Musterion shine

March 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - BENGALURU:

King Of War, Miracle Mary, Divo and Musterion shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (March 14).

Inner sand:

600m: Aircraft (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Impressed.

1000m: Successful (Kiran Naidu), King Pompous (Prabhakaran) 1-8, 600/40.5. They finished level. Gallaticus (Shinde), Sheer Bliss (Kiran Naidu) 1-8.5, 600/40. They are in fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Musterion (rb) 43. Moved impressively. Divo (Zervan) 43. Moved attractively. Lex Luthor (rb) 46.5. Easy. Good Time Indeed (rb) 45.5. Moved well. Chisox (Tauseef) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Classic Charm (Aliyar), Serai (Darshan) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Miracle Mary (Abhay S) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Pleased.

1400m: King Of War (Shinde), Breeze Bluster (rb) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former showed out.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Jersey Legend (rb), Sekhmet (Nazerul) 1-24, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well and finished level. Flamingo Road (rb), Clyde Star (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Top Dancer (Indrajeet), Multisided (Zervan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Star Citizen (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out smartly. Burmese (Kiran Naidu), Immortal Beauty (Prabhakaran), Long Lease (Shinde)1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. They jumped out well. Brave Majesty (Darshan), Noble Ruler (Aliyar) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 42. They took a good jump and finished together. Chantra Kanta (rb), Desertdragon (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished three lengths ahead.

