King Of War, Kalamitsi, Stormy Ocean and Seminole Wind impress

August 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

King Of War, Kalamitsi, Stormy Ocean and Seminole Wind impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 4)

Inner sand: 1000m: Mazal Tov (Indrajeet) 1-6, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1600m: Pizzarro (Akshay K) 1-49.5, 1,200/1-34.5, 1,000/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.

Outer sand: 600m: Augusto (rb) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Pharazon (Salman K) 1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Salome (Hindu S) 1-16, 600/43. Impressed.

1200m: Seminole Wind (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Silkwood (Salman K) 1-28, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Moved nicely. Aldgate (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Asagiri (Tejeshwar) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine trim.

1400m: King Of War (G. Vivek), Ultimate Striker (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved attractively. Regency Smile (Hindu S) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Bellator (Akshay K) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. An excellent display. Stravinsky (B. Paswan) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Victoria Punch (S. John), Victoria Doresaani (Salman K) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They are in fine condition.

