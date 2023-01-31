HamberMenu
 King Of War, Ebotse, Ricardo, Armory, Synthesis and Smithsonian shine 

January 31, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

King Of War, Ebotse, Ricardo, Armory, Synthesis and Smithsonian shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan 31).

Inner sand: 600m: Galactical (rb) 40.5. In fine condition.

1000m: Air Blast (rb) 1-9, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Spacex (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/39.5. Stretched out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Mazal Tov (rb) 44.5. In fine trim.

1000m: King Of War (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Sea Lion (A. Imran) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out smartly. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep), Little Emergency (rb), Diamond Wooves (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 43. First named pleased. Fast Response (Ashok), Time Limit (Tousif K) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. They took a good jump. Pharazon (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 39.5. Jumped out well. Phoebe (rb), Goodtime Indeed (rb), Irish Coffee (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 43. First named impressed. Ebotse (S. John), Ricordo (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Armory (Rayan), Quevega (Naveen K), Burning Arrow (rb) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39. Armory impressed. Synthesis (Khurshad), Hoofed Wonder (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Serai (Aliyar), Queen Regnant (Darshan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. They took a good jump and finished level. Good Tip (Shinde), Love (Prabhakaran) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. They jumped out well. Star Citizen (B. Nayak), Sand Castle (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. They finished level. Born Dancer (R. Pradeep), Leather Back (Chetan K) 1-26, (1,200-600) 39.5. They finished together. Smithsonian (Darshan), Noble Ruler (Aliyar) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out. Schafenburg (Rayan) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Jumped out well.

