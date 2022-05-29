Races

King Louis, Spectacular, Phenom and Smashing Blue please

BENGALURU: King Louis, Spectacular, Phenom, and Smashing Blue pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (May 29).

Outer sand:

600m: Stormy Ocean (Oliver) 40.5. Moved attractively.

1000m: A Star Is Born (Suraj) 1-16, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Dawn Rising (R. Ajinkya) 1-15, 600/45. Easy. Bramastram (rb), Singhsaab (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. Former extended and finished five lengths ahead. Empire Of Dreams (R. Rupesh) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Saddler’s Legacy (Yash), Giant Star (M. Naveen) 1-15, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Golden Time (Darshan), He’s The One (Vishal B) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. They moved together. Lord Vader (Vishal B), Liberation (Bhawani S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Pleroma (Abhay S) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Zhu Zhu Zest (Vishal B), So You’re Here (Darshan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Pavarotti (Zervan) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Phenom (N.S. Parmar), Gimme (Dhebe) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Smashing Blue (Akshay K) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Queenstown (Dashrath S), George Everest (Nazerul) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Chopin (Kirtish B) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Faith Of Success (Bhawani S) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Supernatural (P.S. Chouhan) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A fine display. The Bawaji (Kirtish B) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved with plenty in hand. King Louis (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. An excellent display.

1600m: Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. In fine condition.


