King Louis, Mirra, Wild Emperor, Forseti and Worldly Wise please

December 09, 2022 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - BENGALURU:

King Louis, Mirra, Wild Emperor, Forseti and Worldly Wise pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec 9).

Inner sand:

1200m: Inyouwebelieve (Srinath) 1-20, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Tehani (Vivek), Wonder Woman (Shreyas) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Southern Aristocrat (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: Chiraag (rb), Chandrakanta (S. Imran) 1-16.5, 600/45. Former moved better. Hukum (Aliyar) 1-15.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Fernet Branca (A. Chavan) 1-14, 600/42.5. Worked well. Red Lucifer (Rozario) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Almanach (Srinath) 1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1200m: Cyrenius (Akram), Philosophy (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Golden Oaks (Shinde) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Stretched out well. Wild Emperor (A. Imran) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Forseti (Srinath) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Rulling Dynasty (Srinath), Mighty Zo (S. Shareef) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Former showed out.

1400m: Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Mirra (S. John) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved impressively. Stellar Gold (rb), Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. Former moved well.

1600m: King Louis (Srinath) 2-0, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A fine display.