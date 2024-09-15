GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kimiko, Khaleesi, Alexandros and Zucarro impress

Published - September 15, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Pune:

Kimiko, Khaleesi, Alexandros and Zucarro impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 15) morning.

Sand track:

600m: 2/y/o Gusto/Radical Attraction (Nazil) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Giorgio (N. Bhosale), Red Cardinal (Umesh) 55, 600/41. Former was three lengths better. Falsetto (T.S. Jodha), Scaramouche (P. Vinod) 54, 600/39. They finished level freely.

1000m: Lionel (Antony Raj) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Red Dust (Sandesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Rubik Star (app) 1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Moved freely. Khaleesi (Sandesh), Divine Star (T.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51,  600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level.  Populaire (Sandesh), Red Mist (Kaviraj) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished  four lengths ahead.

1200m: Taimur (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Jade (Kirtish), Picasso (Umesh) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former started five lengths behind  and finished level freely. Kimiko (Bhawani) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38.  Moved impressively.

1400m: Shambala (Antony Raj) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 800/57, 600/43. Maintains form. Chelsea (Ajinkya), Mriga (rb) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Zuccaro (Vivek G), Constable (Kirtish) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level. Alexandros (Vivek G) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased.

1600m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-54, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well. Jamari (Kirtish) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. In good shape.

Noted on Sept. 14 — Sand track:

800m: Chardikala (Zervan) 55, 600/41. Easy. Break Point (Ajinkya) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Bohemian Rhapsody (Pranil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Running Star (P. Vinod) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1400m: Goodfellow (Shahrukh) 1-40, 600/43. Worked well.

1800m: Jamari (Kirtish) 2-9, 1600/1-54, 1400/1-40, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well.

Mock race noted on Sept. 14: Race track: 1400m: La Dolce Vita (Antony Raj), Celestial (Vivek G), Bluebird (Saqlain), Ma Cherie (Kaviraj), Perfect Light (V. Bunde), Taabiir (Merchant) and Pataudi (Kamble) 1-26, 600/36. Won by: 3-3/4, 4 and Dist. First and second names were notable.

