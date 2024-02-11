ADVERTISEMENT

Kimiko impresses

February 11, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Kimiko impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb. 11) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Juliette (Bhawani) 57, 600/42. Easy. Gordon Lord Byron (N. Bhosale), Red Cardinal (Kirtish) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Urged. Chieftain (P. Shinde) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Eagle Day (J. Chinoy), Arkadian (app) 56, 600/41. Both were level. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Pressed.

1000m: Darwin (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked freely. Mansa Musa (Trevor), Mighty Sparrow (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Judy Blue Eyes (app) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Giorgio (Trevor), Alacrity (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Attained (P. Shinde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Jade (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Gambino (Bhawani), Kariena (app) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Raise The Stakes (Mustakim) 1-26, 600/44. Easy. Mazal (Mustakim) 1-26, 600/44. Easy. Marcus (N. Bhosale), Mariana (Kirtish) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Kimiko (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

1400m: Amadeo (Santosh), Inverness (H.M. Akshay) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 600/40. Former was two lengths better.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US