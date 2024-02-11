Kimiko impresses

February 11, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Mumbai

Kimiko impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb. 11) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Juliette (Bhawani) 57, 600/42. Easy. Gordon Lord Byron (N. Bhosale), Red Cardinal (Kirtish) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Urged. Chieftain (P. Shinde) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Eagle Day (J. Chinoy), Arkadian (app) 56, 600/41. Both were level. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Pressed.

1000m: Darwin (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked freely. Mansa Musa (Trevor), Mighty Sparrow (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Judy Blue Eyes (app) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Giorgio (Trevor), Alacrity (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Attained (P. Shinde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Jade (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. Gambino (Bhawani), Kariena (app) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Raise The Stakes (Mustakim) 1-26, 600/44. Easy. Mazal (Mustakim) 1-26, 600/44. Easy. Marcus (N. Bhosale), Mariana (Kirtish) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Kimiko (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

1400m: Amadeo (Santosh), Inverness (H.M. Akshay) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 600/40. Former was two lengths better.