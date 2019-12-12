Races

Kildare, Trouvaille, Brilliant Gold and Headway impresses

Kildare, Trouvaille, Brilliant Gold and Headway impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Pokerface (S.J. Sunil) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Headway (V. Jodha) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Gold Member (Santosh), Oui Sauvage (Nirmal) 53, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Xponential (Merchant) 55.5, 600/42. Easy. Kalina (rb), Marianne (S.J. Sunil) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Justified (Pereira), Raees (Hamir) 53, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front. Huzzah’s Grace (Raghuveer) 52.5, 600/39. Urged. Bronx (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. Easy.

1000m: Kilkarry Bridge (Nicky Mackay), Between The Waters (V. Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead. Minstrel Heights (S. Sunil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pressed. Stick To The Plan (Sameer), Divija (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Colosseum (Merchant) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. Pushed. Gods Plan (Akshay), Dumas (Roushan) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. Athulya (V. Jodha), Bait And Switch (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Notoriety (Roche), Armaity (Trevor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Brilliant Gold (V. Jodha), Trouvaille (Nicky Mackay) 1-18.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They moved impressively. Ithaca (Trevor), Mishka’s Pride (Hamir) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Kildare (David Egan), Galloping Goldmine (V.J odha) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level. Note former. Anatevka (Roche) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Good. Costa Brava (Trevor), Sasakwa (Kharadi) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and they finished level.

1400m: Akina Speed Star (Parmar), Seventh Mile (Trevor) 1-42, 1000/1-12, 600/42. Pair easy. Sea The Dream (Neeraj), Momentum (Parmar) 1-40, 1200/1-24.5, 800/55, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

Outer sand:

2/y/os Touch Of Faith (Kuldeep), Tomorrows Dream (rb) 57, 600/42. Pair level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Peerless (Pranil) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Worked well. 2/y/o Percivale (Bhawani), Genau (Khalander) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. They ended level. 2/y/os Super Girl (rb), Dagger’s Strike (Ayyar) 1-12, 600/43. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/os Magic In The Wind (D.A. Naik), Tambourine Man (Walkar), Spring Grove (rb) and Feel Lucky (Akshay) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. First and second named finished well clear of others. 2/y/os Socrates (Roche), Roaring Tiger (Parmar) and Tigrio (Kharadi) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Trio finished level. 2/y/os Seasons Greetings (Kaviraj), Pense’e (Neeraj), and Enigma (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. First two finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o Southern Frontier (Bhawani), Sweeping Move (A. Prakash) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They jumped out well and finished level. Romanesque (rb), 2/y/os Solar System (Trevor), Circle Of Love (Hamir) and Miss Muffet (Raghuveer) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/42. First two named were four lengths ahead of companions. Questina (Trevor), Jager Bomb (Peter) and Gloriosus (Raghuveer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Questina was the pick.\

Comments
