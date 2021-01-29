Races

Kildare takes honours in Republic Cup

S.K. Sunderji-trained Kildare (A. Sandesh up) won the Republic Cup, the feature event of Friday’s (Jan. 29) Mumbai races held here.. The winner is owned by Mrs. M. B. Dubash & Ms. Farida B. Dubash. Jockey P. Trevor won three races on the day.

1. RADICAL FORCE PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: LIVE BY NIGHT (Trevor) 1, White River (Neeraj) 2, Evangeline (K.Kadam) 3 and Hioctane (Chouhan) 4. 2, Nk and 2-3/4. 1m, 40. 06s. ₹16 (w), 12, 14 and 15 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 73, Q: 31, Tanala: 198 and 113. Favourite: Live By Night. Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi, Nitin H. Jain & Rajesh Monga. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

2. ADOLFITO PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: CELLINI (Trevor) 1, Dumas (Zervan) 2, Jetfire (Parmar) 3 and Goshawk (T.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Alpine Express. 9, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 9.58s. ₹15 (w), 11, 16 and 23 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 57, Q: 75, Tanala: 274 and 176. Favourite: Cellini. Owners: Mrs. Bakhtawar B. Chenoy, Mr. D. R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Neville H. Bilpodiwala, G. Shewakramani & J. H. Damania. Trainer: Bezan Chenoy.

Note: Dancing Lances (Aniket up) veered out soon after the start and stopped galloping.

3. SHANTIDAS ASKURAN TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: HIDDEN GOLD (Trevor) 1, Revelator (Sandesh) 2, Golden Guest (Neeraj) 3 and Sharareh (Parmar) 4. 3/4, Hd and 3-1/2. 1m, 9.09s. ₹50 (w), 21, 18 and 11 (p). SHP: 47, FP: 255, Q: 137, Tanala: 266 and 83. Favourite: Golden Guest. Owners: Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla & Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt Ltd, Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Sagar Ishwardas Chordia & Jehan J. Satarvala. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

4. CABRIOLET PLATE (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: RED MERLOT (Dashrath) 1, Multiencrypted (Parmar) 2, Ginsburg (Neeraj) 3 and Hilma Klint (J. Chinoy) 4. Hd, 3 and 2-3/4. 58.14s. ₹79 (w), 20 and 14 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 114, Q: 45, Tanala: 749 and Rs. 642. Favourite: Multiencrypted. Owners: Mr. Laxmikant Goculdas rep. B. S & Services Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

5. ICEBREAKER PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: SUNRISE RUBY (Nazil) 1, Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 2, Princess Annabel (Bhawani) 3 and Sandalphon (Trevor) 4. 3-1/4, 5-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 24.18s. ₹16 (w), 13 and 14 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 44, Q: 26, Tanala: 148 and 70. Favourite: Sunrise Ruby. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z. K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

6. RADICAL FORCE PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ARCADIA (Mosin) 1, North Star (Chouhan) 2, Black Cherry (J. Chinoy) 3 and Monarchos (Trevor) 4. 1/2, 5 and Hd. 1m, 38.79s. ₹108 (w), 34, 14 and 29 (p). SHP: 54, FP: 1,198, Q: 537, Tanala: 1,302 and 558. Favourite: North Star. Owners: Mr. P. Shroff, Mrs. Tina Shroff, Mr. Yohann Shroff & Ms. Anya P. Shroff. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. REPUBLIC CUP (1,400m), (Terms) 4-y-o & over: KILDARE (Sandesh) 1, Flying Visit (Trevor) 2, Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 3 and St. Andrews (T.S. Jodha) 4. 3-3/4, Sh and 9-3/4. 1m, 24.53s. ₹20 (w), 12 and 15 (p). SHP: 21, FP: 65, Q: 74, Tanala: 928 and 66. Favourite: Iron Age. Owners: Mrs. M. B. Dubash & Ms. Farida B. Dubash. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

8. VICTORY MARCH PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: AME (Parmar) 1, Nusrat (Peter) 2, Brave (Aniket) 3 and Stars For You (Bhawani) 4. 2-1/2, Nk and Sh. 58. 58s. ₹28 (w), 10, 14 and 34 (p). SHP: 44, FP: 212, Q: 62, Tanala: 798 and 1,026. Favourite: Colosseum. Owners: Mr. Laxmikumar Goculdas rep. B. S & Services Pvt Ltd, Mr. Ranjit Kapadia & Estate Of late Mr. Yogesh M. Shroff. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

9. ADOLFITO PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: BEEMER (Sandesh) 1, Tanahaiyaan (Trevor) 2, Thunder Clap (Chouhan) 3 and Timeless Deeds (Kaviraj) 4. 3/4, Shd and 7-1/4. 1m, 9.97s. ₹36 (w), 17, 12 and 13 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 47, Q: 101, Tanala: 186 and 97. Favourite: Tanahaiyaan. Owners: Mr. S.R. Sanas, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Sanjay Kumar Shinde & Dallas Todywalla. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: C/F and 30%: ₹175 (11 tkts.); (ii): 70%: 16,438 (1 tkt.) and 30%: 704 (10 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 787 (4 tkts.), (ii) 556 (5 tkts.), (iii) 490 (10 tkts.).

Super jackpot: 70%: C/F and 30%: 3,863 (1 tkt.).

