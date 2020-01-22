Races

Kildare and Intense Stylist please

Kildare and Intense Stylist pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Xoxo (Mosin) 38. Moved freely. Super Girl (O’Donoghue), Flying Dragon (rb) 37. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Cellini (O’Donoghue) 39. Moved freely. Dagger’s Strike (Mosin), Tormenta Storm (rb) 39. They moved freely.

800m: Officer In Command (Baria), Oui Sauvage (Santosh) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Touch Of Faith (Nicky Mackay), Dharasana (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Pair ended level. Its A Deal (Merchant) 53.5, 600/40.5. Pressed. Kariega (Kadam) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Steppenwolf (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Storm Breaker (Kamble), Courageous Star (Vinod) 51, 600/38. Former beat the latter by six lengths.

1000m: Kildare (Nicky Mackay), Intense Stylist (C.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Live By Night (V. Jodha), Wind Whistler (Nicky Mackay) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved well while the latter was urged to end level. Westeros (Pradeep) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Marvin (V. Jodha), Kuyashi (Trevor) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former was three lengths superior. Decaprio (Kamble), Kunwari (Peter) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished well clear.

1400m: Beemer (Pradeep) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed.

