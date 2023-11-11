Key To The Mint, King Louis and Jahzara please

November 11, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Key To The Mint, King Louis and Jahzara pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 11).

Outer sand: 800m: Royal Monarch (Farid Ansari) 1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Albinus (S.J. Moulin) 56, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Trevalius (S.J. Moulin) 55.5, 600/42. Moved well. Wolf Creek (rb), 57.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Ruling Star (S. Imran), Silver Canyon (M. Bhaskar) 59, 600/44. They were easy. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Alpheratz) (S.J Moulin), Reet Petite (P. Vikram) 1-1, 600/45. Epoch (rb) 57, 600/42. Pushed. Grey Beauty (Neeraj) 59.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1000m: Truth In Wine (R.S. Bhati), Success (Hindu Singh) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. They were handy, the former finished two lengths in front. Jahzara (P. Vikram) 1-6, 800/54, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Schnell (Yash Narredu), Pure For Sure (M. Bhaskar) 1-34, 1000/1-14, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They worked well. King Louis (Neeraj) 1-22.5, 1000/1-7, 800/55.5, 600/44.5. Stretched out well.

Inner sand: 800m: Beautiful (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Easy. Sensations (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Pense’e (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Silver Soul (Farhan Alam), Abnegator (rb) 55.5, 600/42. They shaped well.

1000m: Pacific (Farhan Alam) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Unextended. Salome (P. Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Senora Bianca (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Handy.

1200m: Key To The Mint (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 1000/1-4.5, 800/52, 600/40.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice (Inner sand): 1000m: Yazh (Hindu Singh), Acantha (R.S. Bhati) 1-9. They jumped out well and were eased up in the straight. Diamond Gold (A. Ayaz Khan), Suparakiga (rb) 1-5.54. Latter took a good jump. Helen Of Troy (rb), Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 1-4.37. They jumped out well and the latter finished well in front. Priceless Ruler (Farhan Alam), Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 1-2.22. They jumped out smartly. Creative Girl (M. Bhaskar), A 2-y-o (Air Support - Silken Touch) 1-11.14. A level jump.

Noted on Thursday (Nov. 9).

Outer sand: 600m: Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Urged. Royal Monarch (Farid Ansari) 44. Timeless Grandeur (rb) 43. Urged.

800m: Pure For Sure (M. Bhaskar), Vijaya (Ramandeep) 1-2.5, 600/46. They were easy. Silver Canyon (Ramandeep), Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar) 1-1, 600/44. They finished level.

1000m: Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (Ramandeep) 1-16.5, 800/59, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished a length in front. Amazonia (Yash Narredu) 1-17, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Multi Star) (M. Bhaskar), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Silken Touch) (Ramandeep) 43. They were extended and the former finished half a length in front. A 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Babushka) (rb), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Stardom Calling) (Farid Ansari) 43. They were extended, the former finished a length in front. Trevalius (P. Vikram) 47. Easy.

800m: Dark Son (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Al Khazneh) (M. Bhaskar), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Summer Rays) (Ramandeep) 59.5, 600/44.5. They finished together.

1000m: Desert Star (rb) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Dear Lady (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Sensations (rb), Gold Fame (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-16.5, 900/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Gods Plan (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/42. Moved freely. Lionel (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Proposed (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Handy.

