Key To The Mint and Fuhrer impress

Pune:

24 October 2021 17:49 IST

Key To The Mint and Fuhrer impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 24) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Esfir (rb) 39. Easy. Multiencyrpted (rb) 39. Moved freely.

800m: My Treasure (Yash), Powerful Star (Zameer) 53.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Fuhrer (Zameer) 50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Heidmar (Baria), Starscript (Daman) 52, 600/39.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Nord (rb), Red Riot (rb) 56, 600/40.5. Pair level. Golden Guest (P. Vinod), Champers On Ice (Pradeep) 50.5, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior.

1000m: Ron (Baria) 1-6, 600/38.5. Urged in the last part. The President (Pradeep), Mount Moriah (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sandalphon (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Key To The Mint (Pradeep), Mascara (P. Vinod) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Chezza (S. Sunil), Kallara (Zameer) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Jetfire (Parmar), Amped (rb) 1-40, 600/43. They ended level.