ADVERTISEMENT

Key To The Mint and Destroyer catch the eye 

March 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Key To The Mint and Destroyer caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (March 15) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 41. Easy.

800m: Tabriz (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Versace (Atul) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Bombay (Aniket) 1400/600m 54. Urged. Sky Hawk (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Worked well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Winter Agenda (Dashrath), Vincent Van Gogh (Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished five lengths ahead. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Bellator (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Destroyer (Nazil) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Bubbly Boy (Shelar), Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

1600m: Key To The Mint (P. Vinod) 1-48, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh), Kings Love (Shubham) and Misty (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40. First named finished well clear of her companions. Silver Steps (Zervan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Jumped out well. Lively Mister (Shelar), Wanderlust (Peter) and Light Of Life (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. First named finished four lengths ahead.

Noted on March 14 — inner sand:

800m: Great Guns (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Wild Thing (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Moved freely. Kardashian (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Dufy (Merchant) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Dexa (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Magileto (Haridas) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Malakhi (Haridas) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 600/42. Moved fluently.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US