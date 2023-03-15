HamberMenu
Key To The Mint and Destroyer catch the eye 

March 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Key To The Mint and Destroyer caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (March 15) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 41. Easy.

800m: Tabriz (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Versace (Atul) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Bombay (Aniket) 1400/600m 54. Urged. Sky Hawk (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Worked well.

1000m: Winter Agenda (Dashrath), Vincent Van Gogh (Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished five lengths ahead. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Bellator (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Destroyer (Nazil) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Bubbly Boy (Shelar), Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

1600m: Key To The Mint (P. Vinod) 1-48, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh), Kings Love (Shubham) and Misty (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40. First named finished well clear of her companions. Silver Steps (Zervan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Jumped out well. Lively Mister (Shelar), Wanderlust (Peter) and Light Of Life (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. First named finished four lengths ahead.

Noted on March 14 — inner sand:

800m: Great Guns (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Wild Thing (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Moved freely. Kardashian (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Dufy (Merchant) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Dexa (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Magileto (Haridas) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Malakhi (Haridas) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 600/42. Moved fluently.

