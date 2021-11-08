Key To The Mint and Dear Lady show out
Key To The Mint and Dear Lady showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 8) morning.
Sand track:
600m: The Awakening (Yash) 41. Easy.
800m: Willy Wonka (Akshay) 57, 600/43. Easy. Bold Advance (J. Chinoy) 51.5, 600/38.5. Urged. Red Carnation (app) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Desert Fire (J. Chinoy) 49, 600/37. Pressed in the last part. Sandalphon (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Adonijah (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Pushed.
1000m: Key To The Mint (Pradeep), Love Warrior (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.
1400m: Tarzan (Kaviraj) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Worked well.
Gate practice — sand track:
1000m: 2/y/os Son Of A Gun (app), Pegaso (J. Chinoy) 1-5.5, 800/50.5, 600/39. Former was pushed and finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Hawk Of The Wind (Zervan), Fiero/Velocita (Akshay) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and beat the latter by a distance. 2/y/o Dear Lady (Neeraj), Numero Uno (Nadeem) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/39. Former was well in hand and finished a length in front. Note the former. True North (A. Prakash), 2/y/os Milli (Shelar) and Fancy Nancy (Ayyar) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44. Trio moved freely.
Mock race noted on Nov. 7 — Race track:
1400m: Northern Lights (Kirtish), Botero (Chouhan), Charming Star (Aniket), Irrepressible (Neeraj), Zacapa (J. Chinoy), Lightningonmyfeet (Kaviraj), Brave Eagle (Mosin) 1-28.5, 600/36.5. Won by: 2, 3 and 1. First and second names were impressive.
Mock race for trainee apprentice jockeys (race track)
1200m: Hilad (Haridas Gore), Remy Red (Mustakin Alam) and Rue St Honore’ (Nazar Imam) 1-16, 600/35. Won by: 3/4 and Nk.