Key To The Mint and Balenciaga excel
Key To The Mint and Balenciaga excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 18) morning.
Inner sand: 600m: Ghaleb (Peter), Fernando (Zameer) 41. Former was urged to end level. Coeur De Lion (Agarwal), Son Of A Gun (app) 41. They were easy.
800m: Toofan (S.Sunil), Cipher (A. Gaikwad) 53, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front. My Treasure (S. Sunil) 56, 600/41. Easy.
1000m: Aira (Rupesh), Magnanimous (Jaykumar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Mufaza (Parmar) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. On Va Danser (Aniket), Remy Red (Agarwal) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Giant Star (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38.5. Shaped well.
1200m: Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40.5. Moved well. Balenciaga (Pradeep) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Mystical Rose (Neeraj) 1-24, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently.
1600m: Key To The Mint (Pradeep) 1-46, 1400/1-31, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Excelled.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.