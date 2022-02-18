Key To The Mint and Balenciaga excel

Ramanan V V 7619 February 18, 2022 18:53 IST

Key To The Mint and Balenciaga excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 18) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Ghaleb (Peter), Fernando (Zameer) 41. Former was urged to end level. Coeur De Lion (Agarwal), Son Of A Gun (app) 41. They were easy.

800m: Toofan (S.Sunil), Cipher (A. Gaikwad) 53, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front. My Treasure (S. Sunil) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Aira (Rupesh), Magnanimous (Jaykumar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Mufaza (Parmar) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. On Va Danser (Aniket), Remy Red (Agarwal) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Giant Star (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40.5. Moved well. Balenciaga (Pradeep) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Mystical Rose (Neeraj) 1-24, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1600m: Key To The Mint (Pradeep) 1-46, 1400/1-31, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Excelled.